PolitiFi

PolitiFi

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Lois Gertz's avatar
Lois Gertz
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Any sympathy I had for Angie Craig was lost when she failed to take a stand against scurilous North Star Dawn PAC. After years of supporting you, Angie, I am deeply disappointed in your ethics.

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