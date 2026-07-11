A little-known political committee formed this year has provided what appears to be the first publicly disclosed funding trail into one of the biggest outside spenders in Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary.

According to newly filed campaign finance reports, Michigan Forward 2026 raised $275,000 from just three donors through June:

$100,000 from the American Chemistry Council, one of the most prominent national trade association representing many of the country’s largest petrochemical and plastics manufacturers.

$100,000 from the newly formed American Foundation for Good Government, a Washington-based 501(c)(4) incorporated in March.

$75,000 from billionaire entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks and a former member of the Anti-Defamation League’s National Board. In addition to donating to Stevens directly, Lubetzky has also donated $50,000 to the NRSC, as well as several Republican candidates and lawmakers such as Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, Susan Collins, and John Thune.

Those are the only contributions disclosed by the committee during the reporting period.

Michigan Forward 2026 reported a single significant disbursement through June: $150,000 to A Stronger Michigan, the super PAC that has emerged as one of the largest outside spenders supporting Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary. A Stronger Michigan has spent more than $10 million backing Stevens in the closely watched race against progressive challenger Abdul El-Sayed, according to FEC reports and recent reporting on the contest.

While $150,000 represents only a small share of the super PAC’s overall spending, the transaction is significant because it appears to be the first publicly disclosed contribution into A Stronger Michigan ahead of its first quarterly filing, which is expected later this month. The donations in question all came from 6/15 to 6/30 with exception of $25,000 of Lubetzki’s $75,000—well after A Stronger Michigan had begun spending in support of Stevens.

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The American Chemistry Council (ACC), is among Washington’s most influential business trade associations. Its membership includes chemical manufacturers such as Dow, BASF, ExxonMobil Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, 3M, Eastman, and dozens of other major companies. The organization advocates on issues including environmental regulation, manufacturing policy, tax policy, and energy.

The second nonprofit donor is newer—and more opaque. The American Foundation for Good Government was incorporated in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 2026, as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization. Its incorporation documents list Graham Wilson, an attorney at Elias Law Group, as incorporator. The initial directors include Democratic fundraiser Fran Katz Watson and Jonathan Ducote, a partner at Democratic consulting firm Resonance Campaigns. The filing also identifies Amanda Bogorad as the organization’s beneficial owner.

Bogorad also serves as a director of the Effective Governing Coalition, another Washington-based 501(c)(4) that operates from the same address used by American Foundation for Good Government. Effective Governing Coalition’s IRS filings shows that it directly controls New Democrat Majority, a Super PAC mostly funded by the Financial Services Forum’s dark money arm Opportunity Forward Alliance. New Democrat Majority recently placed over $1M on ads opposing former representative Cori Bush in her attempt to reclaim a house seat in MO-01.

Those overlapping personnel and addresses do not, by themselves, establish that the organizations are affiliated beyond what is disclosed in public filings. However, they provide an early glimpse into the network surrounding the newly formed nonprofit.

The Michigan Senate primary has become one of the country’s most closely watched Democratic contests, pitting Stevens against Abdul El-Sayed after Mallory McMorrow suspended her campaign earlier this month. Outside groups such as AIPAC’s United Democracy Project, A Stronger Michigan, Center For Democratic Priorities, Yes Michigan, and Fighting For Michigan have poured a combined tens of millions into the race.

A Stronger Michigan is expected to file its next campaign finance report around July 20, which should provide the first broader look at who is financing the super PAC behind its multimillion-dollar spending campaign. But for now, the committee’s filings provide the first documented path of money flowing into one of the primary’s biggest outside spenders.