Save American Freedom, a super PAC supporting Julia Letlow in her successful Louisiana Senate primary challenge against incumbent Bill Cassidy, spent more than $520,000 boosting Letlow in the weeks leading up to election night. According to newly filed FEC disclosures, the committee received $470,000 from a little-known political nonprofit called Commonsense Policy In Action.

Commonsense Policy In Action appears to have emerged one year ago. Louisiana business filings show the organization was incorporated in May 2025 and registered to three politically connected operatives: Jason Harbison and Don Caffery—both lobbyists with Baton Rouge-based firm 1812 Group—alongside Bobby Saparow of RMS Strategies.

Harbison and Caffery are longtime fixtures in Louisiana’s lobbying world, representing a slate of powerful corporate interests before the state legislature. Their client roster has included oil and gas giants such as ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum, plastics manufacturers in the American Chemistry Council, and perhaps most significantly, Meta. On Meta’s behalf, the pair have lobbied Louisiana lawmakers on issues involving AI infrastructure, tax incentives, energy policy, and datacenter development.

That relationship becomes particularly notable given Meta’s massive footprint expansion in the state. The company is currently constructing a sprawling 4 million-square-foot AI datacenter campus in Richland Parish, a project estimated at roughly $10 billion. Louisiana officials have aggressively marketed the development as transformative for the region’s economy, with Letlow becoming one of the project’s most vocal political supporters. In a 2025 post on X, Letlow described the facility as a “game changer for Northeast Louisiana,” framing the project as both an economic engine and a sign Louisiana is positioning itself as a future hub for AI infrastructure.

Letlow has increasingly aligned herself with the broader Republican push to frame artificial intelligence as both an economic opportunity and a national security priority. In congressional remarks and public statements, she has advocated for accelerating domestic AI investment, strengthening energy and digital infrastructure needed to support AI growth, and reducing regulatory barriers she argues could slow American competitiveness against China. That positioning dovetails neatly with the interests of companies like Meta, whose next-generation AI models require enormous datacenter capacity and power consumption.

Meanwhile, the third registered organizer of Commonsense Policy In Action, Bobby Saparow, brings another layer of political infrastructure to the story. Saparow is associated with RMS Strategies, a Republican consulting and campaign operations firm active in Louisiana politics. RMS Strategies has been involved in campaign messaging, political advertising, voter outreach, and strategic consulting for conservative candidates and causes in the state. The overlap between lobbyists, political consultants, and dark-money entities is increasingly common in modern campaign finance networks, where firms and operatives often move fluidly between lobbying, issue advocacy, nonprofit activity, and electoral politics.

But when it comes to who actually funded Commonsense Policy In Action, public transparency ends almost immediately.

Because the organization operates as a nonprofit entity capable of contributing to super PACs, it is not required under federal law to publicly disclose its donors. That means the true source of the nearly half-million dollars sent to Save American Freedom may never become public. Unless the nonprofit later appears as a grant recipient or contributor in another organization’s tax filings, the money trail effectively stops there.

Compounding the opacity, Louisiana Secretary of State records currently list Commonsense Policy In Action as “not in good standing” due to its failure to file annual reports due earlier this month. Even basic corporate compliance information surrounding the organization is already beginning to disappear into administrative limbo.

The result is a familiar modern political formula: a newly created nonprofit with undisclosed funding, tied to established lobbyists and political consultants, channels hundreds of thousands of dollars into a federal race benefiting a candidate who strongly supports a major corporate-backed infrastructure initiative. While no evidence directly connects Meta to the funding behind Commonsense Policy In Action, the overlap between lobbying interests, AI infrastructure politics, and dark-money electoral spending raises obvious questions about who is financing influence campaigns around the rapidly expanding AI economy.