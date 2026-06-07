A previously little-known network of Democratic operatives, strategists, and lobbyists has quietly assembled a nonprofit funding structure that is already spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in congressional elections across the country.

At the center of that network is Article One PAC, a federal super PAC that has intervened in Democratic primaries from North Carolina, New Jersey, California, and most recently Utah. While the group's public messaging focuses on protecting Congress as a co-equal branch of government, newly available tax records and campaign finance filings reveal a first glimpse at a major contributor—another new nonprofit, Guzman Foundation.

Federal Election Commission records show that Article One PAC received $855,100 from Article One Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, between February to April 2026. The PAC also received $350,000 directly from Guzman Foundation on December 30, 2025.

The connection between the two organizations became clearer with the release of Guzman Foundation's first publicly available tax filing. According to the filing, Guzman Foundation reported exactly $2 million in revenue during 2025. Of that amount, $1 million was awarded to Article One Action Fund. The result is a funding chain that routed money through at least two different nonprofits before it reached a super PAC actively spending in federal elections.

The people behind the organizations are equally notable.

Article One Action Fund was incorporated in Washington, D.C. in September 2024 by John Bivona and Matt McNally—of lobbying firm Intersection Government —Relations—as well as another connected political consultant, Pat Devney.

Bivona served in the Biden Administration as White House Liaison at the Department of Homeland Security and previously worked as chief of staff to former Congressman Antonio Delgado. He also served as Deputy National Political Director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. In January of this year, he was hired by prediction market company Kalshi to be their head of government relations as they look to increase their presence on Capitol Hill. Bivona’s colleague at IGR, Matt McNally, is a veteran Democratic communications strategist and ex-chief of staff to former Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, who later chaired the DCCC.

Pat Devney is a longtime Democratic strategist who served as Chief of Staff to Congresswoman Annie Kuster and later as a senior political adviser at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. He most recently Blue Dot Strategies, a consulting firm advising campaigns, PACs, and nonprofit organizations. Devney was the original of Article One PAC and its sister committee, Article One Victory—whose only reported funder so far is AIPAC donor Robert Granieri. Article One Victory is a joint fundraising committee, capable of bundling donations and dispersing them amongst Article One PAC, the DCCC, and 10 other Democratic campaign committees.

The leadership of Guzman Foundation, which was founded in December 2024 (per Delaware business records), comes from a similarly connected political background.

The foundation's executive director, Chelsea Brossard, previously served as chief of staff and senior adviser to Congressman Josh Gottheimer after earlier work with the DCCC and several congressional campaigns. Most recently, Brossard was hired by Maine Governor Janet Mills’ campaign manager for her failed Senatorial bid against eventual nominee Graham Platner.

Guzman Foundation's secretary, Ty Matsdorf, is a veteran Democratic media strategist who previously directed the DCCC's independent expenditure program, overseeing tens of millions of dollars in campaign communications. He later served as campaign director for Senate Majority PAC and currently works at The Messina Group, a prominent D.C. public relations and consultancy firm.

The foundation's treasurer, Paolo Mastrangelo, is a longtime Washington public affairs and lobbying figure. Prior to co-founding American Policy Ventures, he spent more than a decade at Holland & Knight, where he managed policy campaigns involving financial services, tax policy, transportation, manufacturing, appropriations, and technology issues.

Taken together, the organizations' leadership consists almost entirely of veteran Democratic campaign professionals, congressional staffers, political strategists, and Washington influence operators. While there remains no documented overlap of personnel between the two organizations, the funding alone speaks to a relationship.

Guzman Foundation reported $2 million in revenue in its first publicly available filing. Yet the filing does not reveal the original source of those funds. Nearly all of the organization's reported grantmaking activity—exactly half of the foundation’s revenue —flowed to Article One Action Fund, which, so far, is the primary funder of Article One PAC.

As 501(c)(4) social welfare organizations, both Guzman Foundation and Article One Action Fund are permitted to engage in political activity and contribute to super PACs. Unlike traditional political committees, however, they are not required to publicly disclose their donors.

As Article One PAC continues expanding its footprint in congressional races, the public can now see who operates the network, as well as a glimpse of how money moved between these two organizations. What remains hidden is who supplied the original funding that made the operation possible.