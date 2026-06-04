Kentucky 4th PAC, a mysterious super PAC that spent nearly $6.7 million opposing Ed Gallrein in his runoff victory against Thomas Massie, revealed through FEC disclosures on Wednesday to be completely funded by a newly formed Delaware entity named Tamarack Aspen Inc. Tamarack Aspen donated just over $3.5 million in the month of April. Kentucky 4th spent nearly every dollar they received that month attacking Gallrein, ending with $2,622 left over at month’s end.

Tamarack Aspen Inc has no public footprint, and there is no individual name associated with the entity, which used a commercial agency as the signatory on the business filings. The organization has not made any other donations to political committees that have been made public at the time of publication.

The murky circumstances surrounding the committee deepen when the timeline of both Tamarack Aspen and Kentucky 4th PAC are examined a little closer. According to articles of incorporation filed with the state of Delaware, Tamarack Aspen Inc was registered on March 13, 2026—three days before Kentucky 4th PAC was registered with the FEC. In many instances, watchdogs such as the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center have interpreted this as reason to believe that a “straw donor” scheme is afoot.

When asked about Kentucky 4th PAC’s filing, Saurav Ghosh, Director of Campaign Finance Reform at Campaign Legal Center was not satisfied. “Filing a report that was due May 7—12 days before an election—weeks after the election is over does nothing for the voters who were casting their ballots without access to information about where this group was getting this money, which it was spending exclusively targeting this race.”

“It’s very clear that the folks who were behind this operation were very deliberate in denying voters transparency.” Ghosh continued. “This, to me, looks like […]a pop-up Super PAC that tries to game the reporting rules and avoid even filing a disclosure report, but also an operation that made sure that whenever the legally required disclosure was made, it still wouldn’t tell anybody where the money actually came from”.

When asked about the rise of pop-up PACs and LLCs—and the possible reforms to be made—Ghosh was direct “Our campaign finance system is set up to allow these kinds of anti-transparency operations to flourish unchecked […] the solution is for the FEC to enforce that law. What we’ve identified time and again over many years, well over a decade now, is that when the FEC is confronted with overwhelming evidence of violations and yet fails to enforce the law, that sends a loud and clear message that those laws are effectively meaningless.”

“The groups that are gaming these reporting deadlines, they’re doing it in a very well honed, well known way. Their tactics can easily be countered with some changing of reporting deadlines […] so that it becomes, as a practical matter, impossible for a group to raise money without having to disclose it.”

Straw donor issues arise primarily when entities suddenly form with the main goal of concealing political donations. Super PACs such as Kentucky 4th have an obligation to disclose their donors, and at the same time, both corporations and 501c4 nonprofits can donate unlimited amounts. In most cases, there is a form of plausible deniability that the organizations making the donations conduct legitimate business operations outside of their direct political spending—which at a glance, does not seem to be the case in this instance.

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Another interesting detail comes in the form of Kentucky 4th PAC’s treasurer, Gary Backus. Backus is listed as treasurer for only one other committee, Progressive Century Project—a 2024 Super PAC that spent nearly $600,000 opposing Democrat Randy Gallego in Arizona, while supporting Green Party candidate Eduardo Quintana. Progressive Century Project’s only donor was a Delaware LLC—Building Our Future Today.

BOFT was highly scrutinized by the Campaign Legal Center, which put forth a formal complaint to the FEC alleging the entity as a straw donor operation, in that case, having formed roughly two months before Progressive Century Project was registered. According to tax records that became available in late 2025, BOFT was revealed to be primarily funded by a network of conservative nonprofits.

On June 1st, the Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint against Kentucky 4th PAC, accusing them of not following federal reporting regulations that require committees to file timely disclosures before primary elections. That “pre-primary” report is what Kentucky 4th ultimately filed Wednesday evening. However, over $3 million worth of independent expenditures were made in month of May in the weeks before the runoff, so there is still funding that is yet to be accounted for. That report will likely emerge in July to complete the picture.

The sole vendor used by Kentucky 4th PAC for media buys and production is another Delaware entity, Hello Lamp Media. Hello Lamp also has no public facing footprint, and according to FEC records has only one other client—Western Blue PAC, a committee formed in late May who has (so far) spent $350,000 in support of Democrat Esther Kim Varet in the CA-40 primary.

There is a high probability that the trail ends here, unless Tamarack Aspen Inc continues to donate to other committees, the entity will almost certainly fade from public view and likely quietly dissolve. If it was funded by private individuals, we will never know. If, like Building Our Future Today, the organization was funded by nonprofits, the public may get a little more clarity from tax documents that unfortunately will not be available until late 2027.

6/4/26—This story was edited to include Mr. Ghosh’s comments.