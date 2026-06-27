Outside groups continue pushing into Colorado's Democratic primary in the state's 1st Congressional District, in what is becoming one of the highest-profile incumbent primaries of the 2026 election cycle—with federal campaign finance reports revealing multiple national political organizations and newly formed nonprofits spending heavily to support Rep. Diana DeGette and oppose progressive challenger Melat Kiros.

The latest filings show at least three separate outside spending networks entering the race, ranging from organizations tied to AIPAC and American Bridge to a newly created nonprofit whose donors remain undisclosed.

One of the largest funding streams begins with United Democracy Project, the federal Super PAC affiliated with AIPAC.

According to May campaign finance reports, United Democracy Project contributed $750,000 to EDW Action Fund, accounting for roughly half of the super PAC's fundraising during the month. EDW Action subsequently contributed $876,000 to Pro-Choice Majority Action. That single contribution represented approximately 96 percent of Pro-Choice Majority Action's fundraising during May.

Earlier this week, Pro-Choice Majority Action spent more than $1 million on independent expenditures supporting DeGette and opposing Kiros, primarily through television advertising. While AIPAC has traditionally focused on candidates' positions regarding Israel and U.S.-Israel relations, its political network has increasingly become involved in Democratic primaries across the country, backing establishment candidates against progressive challengers.

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The AIPAC-linked spending is not the only national money flowing into Colorado. Another Super PAC, Project 218, has spent roughly $400,000 opposing Kiros.

Campaign finance reports show Project 218 received approximately $4.1 million during May from Democracy Matters, a nonprofit affiliated with the Democratic opposition research organization American Bridge 21st Century.

Project 218 has been active in several Democratic congressional primaries this cycle, backing candidates viewed as more aligned with the party establishment, including Jasmeet Bains in California and Joe Baldacci in Maine before turning its attention to Colorado, where it has spent $400,000 on ads opposing Kiros. American Bridge recently announced a $50 million spending initiative throughout the remainder of the midterm election cycle.

Perhaps the most opaque spending has come through Mile High Accountability Project.

The Super PAC recently reported receiving $350,000 from U.S. Accountability Project, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is not required to publicly disclose its donors. Public business records show U.S. Accountability Project was incorporated in Delaware before registering to operate in Colorado roughly a month before the Super PAC itself was formed.

State filings also show the nonprofit shares the same Denver address as the Super PAC. The Colorado registration identifies attorney David Scott Martinez as the incorporator. Martinez also serves as the registered agent for another nonprofit, Fair Economy for Coloradans, which was incorporated earlier this year.

Colorado campaign finance records show Fair Economy for Coloradans has contributed nearly $800,000 to several independent expenditure committees involved in Democratic legislative primaries across the state, including Denver Progressives United, Adams County United and other committees.

The influx of spending has dramatically altered what was expected to be a relatively quiet primary for the longtime Denver congresswoman. Outside groups have financed television advertising, digital campaigns and other independent expenditures on a scale rarely seen in a Democratic incumbent primary in Colorado.

The spending comes from multiple independent organizations with different funding sources and political affiliations, but all have converged on the same contest. For voters, the result has been a barrage of advertising financed not by the candidates themselves, but by outside groups capable of raising and spending millions of dollars through an increasingly complex network of nonprofits and Super PACs.

As additional late independent expenditure reports continue to be filed ahead of Election Day, the total amount of outside spending in Colorado's 1st Congressional District is likely to continue climbing.